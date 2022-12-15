Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Acute Investment Advisory LLC

Acute Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 212.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

