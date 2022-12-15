274,953 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 274,953 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.19% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $7,972,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 257.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,392 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,907,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Insider Activity

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.