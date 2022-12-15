274,953 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 274,953 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 257.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 97.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,380 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

