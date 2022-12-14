Verity & Verity LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,558.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a market cap of $943.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $174.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

