Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,402 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $3,852,000. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $1,345,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

