Saltoro Capital LP Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $102,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

