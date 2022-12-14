Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

Cummins stock opened at $242.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.71. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

