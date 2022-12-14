Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.