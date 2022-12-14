New Millennium Group LLC Has $10.60 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,262 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 10.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 254,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $3,852,000. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.40 and a 200 day moving average of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

