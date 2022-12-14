Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

