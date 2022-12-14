Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 254,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,852,000. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.