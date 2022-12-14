Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,263 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,083 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.2% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,508 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 254,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

