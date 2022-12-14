Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NCM Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $1,345,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $102,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,425,772 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,420,821,000 after purchasing an additional 624,070 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.40 and its 200 day moving average is $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

