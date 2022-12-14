Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $163.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average is $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

