Legal & General Group Plc Has $375.31 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of FedEx worth $375,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

