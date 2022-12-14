International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,784 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $102,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,425,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,420,821,000 after purchasing an additional 624,070 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,422,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,392,703,000 after buying an additional 276,736 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.34. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

