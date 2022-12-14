IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,110.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $174.17. The firm has a market cap of $943.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

