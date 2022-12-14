IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

