Horizons Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,513 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,337,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,028,883,000 after acquiring an additional 257,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

