Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 12,719 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $334,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

