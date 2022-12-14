General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of General Dynamics worth $312,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.