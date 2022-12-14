ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 6,968 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 110.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $225.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.54. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

