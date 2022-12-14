ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 2,663 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $236.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day moving average of $224.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

