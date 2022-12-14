ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,615 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,513.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,324.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,261.65. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

