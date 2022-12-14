ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,768 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

WMB stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

