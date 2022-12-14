ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 89,449 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 218.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.