Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 484 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 42.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 824,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,507,000 after purchasing an additional 282,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

