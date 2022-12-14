Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 200.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BP from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($6.56) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.40%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

