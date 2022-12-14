Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,530 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

