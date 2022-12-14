Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

