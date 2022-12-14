Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 354 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $8,360,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 522,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,635,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 255.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.90. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $212.86 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

