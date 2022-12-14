Continental Investors Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Continental Investors Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,539,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,337,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,028,883,000 after purchasing an additional 257,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.40 and its 200 day moving average is $254.34. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

