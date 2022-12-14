Continental Investors Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

