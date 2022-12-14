Carolyn Herzog Sells 1,324 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ESTC opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Elastic by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Elastic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Elastic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,320,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

