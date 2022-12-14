Carolyn Herzog Sells 1,324 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elastic Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Elastic by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Elastic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Elastic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,320,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

