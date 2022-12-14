Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.25.

Shares of AVGO opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.43 and its 200-day moving average is $505.99. The firm has a market cap of $231.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

