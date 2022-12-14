Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 3,619 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ESTC opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $127.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

