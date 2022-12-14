Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 3,619 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elastic Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $127.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.