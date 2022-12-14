Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 325,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

