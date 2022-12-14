Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s 4th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 447.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 325,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Apple by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average is $149.76. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

