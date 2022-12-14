Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,982.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,214 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $174.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $943.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

