Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,509.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $174.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

