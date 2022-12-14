Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,356.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $108,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,110.4% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 41,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,177.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,509.0% during the second quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,558.5% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $174.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $943.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

