25,568 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.6 %

ULTA opened at $464.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.46. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

