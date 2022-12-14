218 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $480.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.87 and a 200-day moving average of $434.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.29.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

