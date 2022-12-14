151,238 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 21.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

Vontier Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Vontier Company Profile



Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

