Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.53 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.