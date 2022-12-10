XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

XPO opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $46.84.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

