Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,978 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,462,363 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,899,000 after purchasing an additional 476,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

