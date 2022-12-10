Westchester Capital Management Inc. Buys 253 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,546 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

