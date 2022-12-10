Waycross Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

