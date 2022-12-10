Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 720 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average is $254.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

